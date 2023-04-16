From an Aston Villa perspective, Saturday was about one man. Ollie Watkins netted his 13th and 14th goals of the season to give Villa their seventh win from eight games and put away the challenge of Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for Pope, their 3-0 defeat could and probably should have been a lot, lot worse. Pope denied Watkins from sealing a hat-trick and made a string of further saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

It was a disjointed effort from back to front for Newcastle at Villa Park - a display that is highlighted by the fact their Player of the Match was a goalkeeper that picked the ball out of the net three times. Villa were better than their opponents in pretty much all areas.

Quick, exciting and dynamic in attack and solid as a rock in defence, the Magpies had no answer to Villa’s robustness. But why was that the case?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After all, they had won five games in a row, have the best defensive record in the league this season and have shown a clinical edge in recent times that had escaped them earlier in the campaign. On Saturday, all that eluded them.

Villa’s main weapons in supplying Watkins came in the forms of John McGinn and Emi Buendia. Dan Burn was given a torrid afternoon against the Scotland international with McGinn’s ability to stretch play for the hosts allowing those inside to constantly pick up empty space as the Magpies midfield and defence were stretched from pillar to post.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United controls the ball during warm up prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on April 15, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

It was a really uncharacteristic performance from Newcastle who take pride in being able to control games, particularly in the midfield where they are strong in both attack and defence. Their struggles to control the middle of the park meant Jacob Murphy and Gordon were ineffectual out wide and it wasn’t surprising to see the duo subbed just ten minutes into the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon, making just his second start as a Magpies player, barely had a chance in-front of goal and save for a dangerous cross that just eluded a desperate Joelinton in the first period, he offered very little in attack. Having visibly shown his frustrations at being substituted last time out Brentford, Saturday provided a fantastic opportunity for the former Everton man to bounce back and show why Newcastle were happy to spend over £40m to acquire his services in January.

But Newcastle’s struggles in attack meant Gordon suffered more than anyone in being able to express themselves at a sunny Villa Park. It’s clear that Gordon has the trust of Howe and his coaching staff and for the majority of the fan base, they are willing him to be a success at the club.

However, as another game passes, as does another opportunity for Gordon to write his first sentence in what will hopefully be a very long and successful story at the club.