Ollie Watkins scored twice, and Jacob Ramsey also found the net, for Unai Emery’s dominant side at Villa Park this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loss, Newcastle’s heaviest of the season, ended a five-game winning run which had taken the club into the top three of the Premier League.

And Villa midfielder McGinn believes that United will stay in the Champions League places, despite the loss.

"It was a superb performance (from Villa),” said McGinn. “Newcastle are a very, very good team. They remind me of Leeds a couple of years ago. In the build-up to the game, you know you’ve got to run and fight, prepare a bit extra. Even at 1-0, they’re bringing on players who can change the game.

“The third goal was sweet, then we could enjoy it. We’ve not had that feeling for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Newcastle will get Champions League, because they deserve it. They’ve made St James’ Park a real fortress. We saw that earlier on this season.