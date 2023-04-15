News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
3 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
3 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
5 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
5 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street

John McGinn makes big Newcastle United claim after 3-0 Aston Villa win

John McGinn backed Newcastle United to qualify for the Champions League – after helping Aston Villa inflict a 3-0 defeat on Eddie Howe’s side.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 15th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST

Ollie Watkins scored twice, and Jacob Ramsey also found the net, for Unai Emery’s dominant side at Villa Park this afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The loss, Newcastle’s heaviest of the season, ended a five-game winning run which had taken the club into the top three of the Premier League.

And Villa midfielder McGinn believes that United will stay in the Champions League places, despite the loss.

Most Popular

"It was a superb performance (from Villa),” said McGinn. “Newcastle are a very, very good team. They remind me of Leeds a couple of years ago. In the build-up to the game, you know you’ve got to run and fight, prepare a bit extra. Even at 1-0, they’re bringing on players who can change the game.

“The third goal was sweet, then we could enjoy it. We’ve not had that feeling for some time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think Newcastle will get Champions League, because they deserve it. They’ve made St James’ Park a real fortress. We saw that earlier on this season.

“We’ve managed to do the same. Long make that continue.”

Related topics:Aston VillaJohn McGinn