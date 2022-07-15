How Newcastle United's 'ridiculous' summer transfer made League One side 'a lot of money'

Newcastle are understood to have paid in excess of £10million for the England international goalkeeper following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League. A fee dubbed as ‘ridiculous’ in terms of good value for money.

Pope had been at Burnley since he signed from Charlton Athletic back in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England's goalkeeper Nick Pope attends a team training session St George's Park in Burton-upon-Trent on June 10, 2022 on the eve of thier UEFA Nations League match against Italy. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope had spent five years at Charlton prior to moving to Turf Moor and his former club included a sell-on clause as part of the deal should Burnley ever sell him on.

And Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard confirmed that the club received ‘a lot of money’ as a result of Pope’s eight-figure transfer to Newcastle last month.

The Addicks have been hit with their fair share of financial troubles in recent years so the sell-on fee will provide the League One outfit with a welcome boost ahead of the new 2022-23 campaign.

Nick Pope of Charlton during Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic at Galpharm Stadium on August 23, 2014 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ryan Browne/Getty Images)

When asked about Pope’s transfer, Sandgaard told South London Press: “We got a lot of money out of that one, I’m very pleased with that.

“Clubs like us, who develop a lot of our academy players will naturally in some years have good income from that sort of sell on.