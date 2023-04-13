How Newcastle United’s starting XI could look if the summer transfer rumours are true - gallery
How Newcastle United’s team could look if they sign all their major transfer targets this summer
Newcastle United’s brilliant form has left them looking increasingly closer to securing Champions League football for next season. The Magpies currently sit in third place in the Premier League table.
While Eddie Howe’s side have already snapped up some brilliant talents in the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman, a guaranteed place in Europe is likely to tempt some big names to make the move to St. James’ Park.
Newcastle have already been linked with a host of familiar faces from across the globe ahead of what is likely to be an action-packed summer of transfer business. Here is how the Magpies’ starting line-up could look next season if the rumours are true...