How Newcastle United’s starting XI could look if the summer transfer rumours are true - gallery

How Newcastle United’s team could look if they sign all their major transfer targets this summer

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:25 BST

Newcastle United’s brilliant form has left them looking increasingly closer to securing Champions League football for next season. The Magpies currently sit in third place in the Premier League table.

While Eddie Howe’s side have already snapped up some brilliant talents in the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman, a guaranteed place in Europe is likely to tempt some big names to make the move to St. James’ Park.

Newcastle have already been linked with a host of familiar faces from across the globe ahead of what is likely to be an action-packed summer of transfer business. Here is how the Magpies’ starting line-up could look next season if the rumours are true...

Pope has been brilliant this season, picking up 13 clean sheets in only 29 appearances in the Premier League. It seems unlikely that he will be dislodged from his number one spot anytime soon.

1. Nick Pope

Trippier has been a solid member of the squad this season and signed a new two-year contract in January.

2. Kieran Trippier

Botman has made an excellent impression since joining from Lille and will undoubtedly be one of the first names on the team-sheet next season.

3. Sven Botman

The defender has formed an impressive partnership alongside Sven Botman.

4. Fabian Schar

Related topics:Premier LeagueChampions League