Arsenal have been urged to keep hold of Kieran Tierney amid reports linking him with a move elsewhere this summer. Former Gunners defender Lauren has revealed he is baffled as to why they would consider offloading the Scot.

Tierney was believed to be a very exciting signing when he joined Arsenal for £25 million in 2019 but has time at Emirates Stadium has been hindered by injuries and now the summer arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko has seen him drop down the pecking order. The defender has made only four starts in the Premier League this season and could now be on his way out of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United are one side that have shown heavy interest in signing Tierney, who can still be regarded as one of the top flight’s best full-backs on his day. However, Lauren has questioned why Arsenal would sell him given their lack of squad depth.

Speaking to Sporting Post, Lauren said: “I don’t see why he should go. If Arsenal don’t need the money, why would you sell him? He’s a very good player.

“We saw it against Spain in the recent international for Scotland and he played very well. He understands the ideas of Arteta now – rather than being in the wide areas, tucking inside and being like another midfield player, receiving the ball from the centre-backs and then starting the moves from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You need everyone and you need Kieran to be in the squad. You never know from now, anything can happen with injuries and he needs to be focused and to play the way he is being asked by Arteta.”

Zinchenko was at fault for Liverpool’s equaliser at the weekend after Trent Alexander-Arnold nutmegged him before providing the assist for Roberto Firmino. The clash at Anfield may have shown Mikel Arteta some defensive frailties in the Ukrainian’s game, while Tierney remains his only back-up.

‘Should get more credit’

Sean Longstaff has heaped praised on teammate Jacob Murphy after a much improved start to the year for the winger. Murphy joined Newcastle in 2017 and failed to impress before he was sent out on two loan spells to West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the 28-year-old has only netted once in the Premier League this season, he has looked miles better in recent months and has started the Magpies’ last five matches - keeping £45 million signing Anthony Gordon out of the team.

When asked whether Murphy is an ‘unsung hero’ by NUFC TV, Longstaff said: “A million percent. I think Murph’s, within the group, everyone appreciates him and values him so highly. I think on the outside people don’t as much as they should do.

“If it wasn’t for Murph, a lot of the way the group is it wouldn’t be as together, the training standard wouldn’t be as high. You see him coming on in games and the impact he makes.

“It’s a comfort blanket knowing that you’ve got him to come on and change the game. He can make an impact in any situation, we’re really, really lucky to have him and probably someone that should get more credit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad