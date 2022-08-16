News you can trust since 1849
This is how Newcastle United's £300million squad value compares with the rest of the Premier League. (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

How Newcastle United’s stunning £300m Premier League squad compares with Leeds United, Arsenal, Everton and Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United have already added to their squad this summer and are looking at more ways to strengthen before the deadline closes.

By Joe Buck
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 12:00 pm

Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett have all joined Newcastle this summer - but more is wanted by Eddie Howe in the transfer market before the window shuts on September 1.

Moves for Goncalo Ramos and Joao Pedro have been rumoured recently as the Magpies look to strengthen their claims for a top-half finish this campaign.

That will be a tough ask for Newcastle this season, but their solid start has given supporters hope that this could be a successful season at St James’s Park.

Here, courtesy of data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the market values of each Premier League squad to see where Newcastle United rank alongside their rivals.

1. AFC Bournemouth

Current squad market value = £144.36million - Most Valuable Player = Philip Billing (£16.2million)

2. Nottingham Forest

Current squad market value = £170.82million - Most Valuable Player = Remo Freuler/Taiwo Awoniyi (£18million)

3. Fulham

Current squad market value = £182.25million - Most Valuable Player = Joao Palhinha (£22.5million)

4. Brighton & Hove Albion

Current squad market value = £222.21million - Most Valuable Player = Leandro Trossard/Lewis Dunk (£18million)

