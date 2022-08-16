Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett have all joined Newcastle this summer - but more is wanted by Eddie Howe in the transfer market before the window shuts on September 1.

Moves for Goncalo Ramos and Joao Pedro have been rumoured recently as the Magpies look to strengthen their claims for a top-half finish this campaign.

That will be a tough ask for Newcastle this season, but their solid start has given supporters hope that this could be a successful season at St James’s Park.

Here, courtesy of data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the market values of each Premier League squad to see where Newcastle United rank alongside their rivals.

Do these valuations shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. AFC Bournemouth Current squad market value = £144.36million - Most Valuable Player = Philip Billing (£16.2million) Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Nottingham Forest Current squad market value = £170.82million - Most Valuable Player = Remo Freuler/Taiwo Awoniyi (£18million) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Fulham Current squad market value = £182.25million - Most Valuable Player = Joao Palhinha (£22.5million) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. Brighton & Hove Albion Current squad market value = £222.21million - Most Valuable Player = Leandro Trossard/Lewis Dunk (£18million) Photo: MIKE HEWITT Photo Sales