Watford ‘reveal’ price tag for striker amid Newcastle United speculation

Watford have reportedly named their price for Joao Pedro.

By Joe Buck
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:33 am

It emerged on Monday that Watford had rejected a bid from Newcastle United for their Brazilian striker Joao Pedro.

Newcastle’s initial bid for Pedro was reportedly in the region of £20million but according to Pete O’Rourke, Watford have put a price tag of £30million on the 20-year-old.

The Hornets signed Pedro from Fluminense for £3.6million in January 2020 but a solid start to his career in England, particularly this season where the Brazilian has been a regular feature of Rob Edwards’ side, has seen his valuation soar.

Pedro can play up-front or on the wing and would be a versatile option in Eddie Howe’s preferred 4-3-3 setup.

Like much of Newcastle’s transfer business this summer however, Newcastle will seemingly have to budge on their valuation of the player in-order to land his signature.

Newcastle had also been linked with a move for Ismaila Sarr of Watford, however, their interest in the Senegal international has cooled.

Watford have reportedly revealed their price tag for Joao Pedro (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
