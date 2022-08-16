Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It emerged on Monday that Watford had rejected a bid from Newcastle United for their Brazilian striker Joao Pedro.

Newcastle’s initial bid for Pedro was reportedly in the region of £20million but according to Pete O’Rourke, Watford have put a price tag of £30million on the 20-year-old.

The Hornets signed Pedro from Fluminense for £3.6million in January 2020 but a solid start to his career in England, particularly this season where the Brazilian has been a regular feature of Rob Edwards’ side, has seen his valuation soar.

Pedro can play up-front or on the wing and would be a versatile option in Eddie Howe’s preferred 4-3-3 setup.

Like much of Newcastle’s transfer business this summer however, Newcastle will seemingly have to budge on their valuation of the player in-order to land his signature.

Newcastle had also been linked with a move for Ismaila Sarr of Watford, however, their interest in the Senegal international has cooled.