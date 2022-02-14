The Newcastle United takeover made mainstream media headlines in October, but how has that affected their social media following?

Well, research conducted by betting experts Betpack examined the verified social media profiles of each football club in this season’s Premier League to reveal which club has the highest social media following. The analysis was based on each club’s combined number of followers across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

A spokesperson for Betpack said: “The Premier League is the world’s richest and most popular football league, which is demonstrated in each club’s vast social media following.

“Today, social media completely dominates the way fans interact and engage with the clubs they are passionate about, so it is fascinating to see each club’s popularity across the platforms.”

Using this research, we take you through the social media following of each Premier League side and rank them from least followed, to most followed:

1. Brentford - 1,542,700 The Bees are currently enjoying their first experience of life in the Premier League and have 1,542,700 followers on social media. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

2. Brighton and Hove Albion - 1,763,400 Graham Potter has turned Brighton into a solid Premier League outfit and the Seagulls have 1,763,400 followers across all social media platforms. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. Burnley - 1,766,100 Burnley are into their sixth-straight season as a Premier League team but their precarious position near the bottom of the table means that run could be coming to an end this campaign. The Clarets have 1,766,100 followers on social media. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. Norwich City - 2,853,800 Dean Smith has transformed Norwich City since his appointment, despite their 4-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend. The Canaries have 2,853,800 followers worldwide on social media. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales