Newcastle United face Bournemouth in their second Premier League game of the season aiming to make it back-to-back wins to start the season.

Eddie Howe’s side overcame Southampton in their Premier League opener at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon with a spirited performance having been reduced to ten men in the first-half. Joelinton’s strike before the break was enough for all three points as they ended the first weekend of games sat in 8th place.

This weekend they face a long trip to the south coast to face Bournemouth - a side they have found it difficult against in recent times. The Magpies are winless in their last four league meetings with Bournemouth and were soundly beaten 2-0 in this fixture last season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s trip to Bournemouth:

When is Bournemouth v Newcastle United?

The Premier League game between Bournemouth and Newcastle United takes place at 2pm this afternoon. David Coote will referee the game, whilst Neil Davies will be on VAR duty.

Is Bournemouth v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, today’s match will be shown live by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Coverage on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event begins at 1pm.

Can the match be streamed online?

A Now TV sports day pass can be purchased for £14.99 that will give you access to Newcastle’s clash with Bournemouth as well as Liverpool’s game with Brentford at 4:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How else can the game be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at the Vitality Stadium online and on our social media channels.

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury and team news?

Eddie Howe will be without Fabian Schar as he begins the first of a three-game ban following his red card at the weekend. Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson and Lewis Miley remain sidelined through injury whilst Sandro Tonali will also miss out - although he will be available for selection for their Carabao Cup clash against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.