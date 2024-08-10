Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s final pre-season friendly sees them take on Stade Brestois at St James’ Park later today as they look to defend the Sela Cup on the second day of the Sela Weekender.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the second day in succession, Eddie Howe’s side take on Champions League opposition as they finalise their preparations for a new Premier League season. The Magpies scored a very impressive 4-0 win over Girona on Friday night and welcome yet more Champions League opposition to St James’ Park this afternoon.

Newcastle United Women’s side also have a pre-season game at St James’ Park today when they play European giants AC Milan. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of day two of the Sela Weekender:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do Newcastle United play AC Milan and Stade Brestois?

Newcastle United Women take on AC Milan at 1pm. Newcastle United Men face off against Stade Brestois at 4pm.

Will Newcastle United’s games be streamed online?

Yes, both of today’s games will be streamed live by Newcastle United. Individual game passes can be purchased for £4.99 through the Newcastle United official website and watched through NUFC TV.

Any supporter who purchased the Pre-Season Match Pass which gave them access to the win over Hull City and the games in Japan will have this game included. Newcastle United v AC Milan can be watched in any country except in Italy whilst the clash against Stade Brestois is available everywhere but France.

How else can I follow the games?

The Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the latest Newcastle United Men’s team and injury news?

Eddie Howe is expected to name a completely different starting XI from yesterday’s game. Kieran Trippier could make his first start of pre-season, whilst new signings Lloyd Kelly, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Will Osula could also all be handed starts. Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett and Lewis Miley will miss out.