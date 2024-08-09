Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United host Girona tonight in their first of back-to-back pre-season games at St James’ Park.

The Magpies return to St James’ Park tonight for the first time since a 1-1 draw with Brighton in May on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season. They will face off against Champions League opposition in the form of Girona - the side that finished third in La Liga last season behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Girona will be a stern test of Eddie Howe’s side as they prepare for a new Premier League season, one that gets underway in eight days time when they host Southampton at St James’ Park. A couple of their new signings could also make their first St James’ Park appearances in black-and-white this evening - and there will be a slightly new feel to the stadium as well.

St James’ Park STACK opened at midday on Thursday and acts as a fan zone ahead of Newcastle United’s home games - with the Sela Weekender set to be the first time that is used by supporters. Elsewhere, new Adidas branding can be seen dotted around the stadium for the first time in over 14 years.

Adidas logos at St James' Park | National World

But the biggest change - and possibly most subtle - of all will be the huge Newcastle United lettering on the East Stand which has been replaced in the 90 days since Newcastle’s last appearance here.

Gone is the font associated with previous ownership, replaced with new lettering that will greet the players as they come out of the tunnel ahead of kick-off.