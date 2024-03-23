Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United Women face Hashtag United this afternoon at Kenilworth Road, the home of Luton Town, in the final of the FA Women’s National League Cup. Becky Langley’s side could complete one half of a potential league and cup double with a win later today with the Magpies currently sitting top of the Women’s National League Northern Premier Division.

Supporters can still purchase tickets for the game but those who cannot attend Kenilworth Road can still watch the game live online however. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Newcastle United Women v Hashtag United:

When is Newcastle United Women v Hashtag United?

The FA Women’s National League Cup final between Newcastle United and Hashtag United takes place at 2:30pm at Kenilworth Road. The Magpies are expected to be backed by around 3,000 fans for the game.

Will Newcastle United Women v Hashtag United be streamed online?

Yes, the game will be streamed online in the United Kingdom. The game can be watched on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport app in the UK. The FA Player will also broadcast the game globally.

How did Newcastle United Women reach the final?

Langley’s side defeated Burnley 3-2 back in August in their first outing of the competition. They then beat Boldmere St Michaels Women 2-1 at the beginning of October before a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the end of that month.

A 4-1 triumph over AFC Fylde followed that with a brace apiece from Georgia Gibson and Tyler Dodds. Newcastle secured their place in the final with a win over Portsmouth at St James’ Park last month with a Charlotte Potts goal and a last minute strike from Gibson securing a dramatic late win.

What has been said in the build-up?

Newcastle United’s head of women’s football, Su Cumming, spoke to the media earlier this week and explained what it would mean for the club if Langley's side were able to get over the line and deliver silverware on Saturday afternoon: “I think it's a really exciting opportunity for the club and us to showcase just how good we are.” Cumming said.