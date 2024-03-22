Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Dawson has explained the decision to allow players such as Remi Savage, Charlie Wiggett and Josh Scott to leave Newcastle United on a permanent basis. The trio have all recently left Tyneside on permanent deals to join Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Sligo Rovers and Queen’s Park respectively.

And speaking to the Gazette, Dawson revealed his belief that the club have done the right thing in allowing those players to leave and secure senior football, despite seemingly making his side weaker on the surface: “We think we have done the right thing by giving the more senior lads who were with the group at the beginning of the season an opportunity to go play senior football.” Newcastle United Under-21’s manager said.

“It’s the best thing for them, it’s the next logical step in their career. It does mean we’re a little light on numbers but it gives the opportunity for others to step up and have a go.”

He continued: “You step into the job knowing that’s the role. Yes results are important but not to the detriment of any individual’s development. I think we’ve done the right thing in regards to Remi Savage, Charlie Wiggett and Josh Scott who have all gone on to get senior contracts elsewhere.