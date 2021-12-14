Huge boost for PIF and Newcastle United as sponsorship ban is lifted ahead of January transfer window
Newcastle United’s new owners have been handed a significant boost that will help the club combat potential financial fair play restrictions.
It is understood that the Premier League’s temporary ban on owner-related sponsorship deals has now been lifted. This could pave the way for potentially lucrative partnerships between Newcastle and businesses connected with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners or Reuben Brothers.
Following the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle back in October, a block on such sponsorship deals was put in place. This was backed by 18 other Premier League clubs with Manchester City abstaining.
Newcastle director Amanda Staveley attended a Premier League shareholders meeting on Tuesday where it was agreed that sponsorship deals with ties to club owners will be permitted under new regulations.
But the regulations state that new sponsorship deals must represent ‘fair market value’ and any monetary payments to players and staff via owner-related entities must be properly disclosed.
Prior to the sponsorship ban being lifted, Staveley said: “This moratorium was so difficult for us, we’ve really taken a big battering – so I’m hoping that we’ll get this lifted as quickly as possible.
“The moratorium was a shock, we did not expect that to happen. How could you imagine that all commercial deals would be off?”
Newcastle have recently severed all ties with a sponsorship linked with the club’s former owner Mike Ashley by tearing down all Sports Direct signs and lettering at St James’s Park.
The club securing new sponsorship deals will provide a big boost to their spending power as profits generated through commercial means are not subject to financial fair play regulations.