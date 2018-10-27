Huge protests planned against Mike Ashley at Newcastle

Newcastle United are planning a wave of protests against Mike Ashley.

The Magpie Group, formed in the summer from a network of supporter groups, has revealed it's "next phase" of protests against the club's owner.

There are protests planned for the home games against Watford and Fulham.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez drops big hint on his Newcastle future ahead of the January transfer window



They also plan to protest against Ashley – who has presided over two relegations in his 11-year ownership – at the Shirebook headquarters of Ashley's Sports Direct empire.

Supporters are being asked to arrive at the December 1 game against West Ham United with 11 minutes played.

Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley.

The Magpie Group are also calling on fans to boycott the December 9 home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which is being screened live by Sky Sports.

They tweeted: "We’ve consulted as many fans as possible to come up with our next phase of protests against Ashley’s running of our football club."

The Magpie Group – who put the club up for sale a year ago – want Ashley to sell up and allow a new owner to invest in the squad.

Newcastle are bottom of the Premier League ahead of this afternoon's game against Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium.

Ashley has attended the club's last four games.