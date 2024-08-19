Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have confirmed the date for the Carabao Cup second round tie at Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies will play their Premier League counterparts at the City Ground on Wednesday, August 28 (8pm kick-off) after the match was selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports. Newcastle have won the last two Premier League matches at the City Ground since Forest returned to the top flight.

The home side will include Elliot Anderson, who joined from Newcastle for £35million over the summer. Former Magpies striker Chris Wood could also be involved in the match having scored a hat-trick against Newcastle at St James’ Park last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The previous meeting between the sides saw Newcastle claim a 3-2 win at the City Ground back in February. Bruno Guimaraes scored twice for Newcastle while Fabian Schar, who is set to be suspended for the match, also found the net.

One player who will be available for Newcastle however is Sandro Tonali. The Italian’s 10-month betting ban officially ends on August 28 - allowing him to make his return to playing against Forest next week.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed Tonali will be in a position to start games despite such a long spell unavailable as he has continued to train throughout his lengthy suspension.

Howe will be hoping for another positive Carabao Cup run with Newcastle having led the club to a final and quarter-final in the past two seasons. While Newcastle boast a positive record away to Forest, they have lost their last two League Cup encounters against the Tricky Trees in 2017 and 2018.