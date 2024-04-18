Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hugo Ekitike is set to permanently leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, just two years after joining the club from Stade de Reims.

The young forward was subject to serious transfer interest from Newcastle United in 2022 with the Premier League side even having a £26million bid accepted only for the deal to collapse due to agent demands the club deemed excessive.

Ekitike moved to PSG instead but the transfer hasn’t worked out as first hoped with the Ligue 1 champions deeming him surplus to requirements after just one season. The 21-year-old was left out of PSG’s Champions League squad as they unsuccessfully tried to offload him in the summer amid interest from Eintracht Frankfurt, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Once again, Ekitike turned down the transfer opportunity and was subsequently left out of PSG’s squad entirely before finally agreeing to join Frankfurt on loan in January. The deal includes a £14million option for the Bundesliga club to buy the Frenchman this summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Frankfurt plan on triggering the buy option this summer with PSG prepared to let him leave.

While Newcastle were disappointed to miss out on Ekitike at the time, the club have arguably benefitted from the decision as they moved on and signed Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for a club-record fee of £63million. Isak has gone on to score 31 goals in 61 appearances for the club and is currently one of the most in-form strikers in the Premier League.