Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, but former Manchester United and Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has added a new name into the hat. Guimaraes has starred since his move to the north east over two years ago and has solidified himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

This has all led to speculation that he may be wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer and Silvestre has admitted he isn’t surprised to see Guimaraes being linked with a move away from St James’ Park. Speaking to BettingExpert, he said: “Guimaraes is a very good player. I’ve known him since he was in Brazil. Then he spent time at Lyon and he’s very good.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“He’s dynamic, strong, good on the ball, he’s aggressive and suits the Premier League style of play. He’s got an eye for goal from time to time.

“He’s in the Brazil national team and he’s at a good age. I’m sure there will be a lot of teams looking if Newcastle were interested in selling.”

So who does Silverstre believe Guimaraes could sign for if he does leave Newcastle United? Well, the former Red Devils defender has tipped his old club as a potential destination for the Brazilian, despite them currently sitting one place below the Magpies in the Premier League table.

“Guimaraes, Fernandes and Mainoo could be a good combination,” he continued. “I’ve no doubt about that. I would question who the holding midfielder would be. It wouldn’t be Fernandes.