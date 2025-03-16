March 16, 2025 is a day that will live long in the memory for Newcastle United fans everywhere.

The day Newcastle ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy, beating Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. Dan Burn and Alexander Isak were the heroes with their goals, though in reality every Magpies player on the pitch put in a historic display to dismantle the Premier League champions-elect - something few teams had done so convincingly this season.

When a beer-soaked Eddie Howe walked into his post-match press conference at Wembley on Sunday evening, there were questions about statues, legendary status and just about what it all means to Newcastle, the city and of course Howe himself.

After the game the Newcastle boss said: “I think it was a victory for everyone. It wasn't a victory for me or the players as such. It was a victory for the club, the city.

“Everyone has given loyalty and support to the club and has seen some really disappointing days for the last number of decades. The pain of certain defeats. Today's a really sweet moment and I encourage everyone to enjoy it.I think it's sinking in. I'm very, very proud.

“Just very proud to manage the club.Very proud to represent the players. Very proud to represent the staff as well. We've got some people who have worked at this football club for a long, long time. It's great to see them so happy.”

Does Eddie Howe feel like a legend?

Howe and his players, in the eyes of many, cemented their legendary status at Newcastle the moment the full-time whistle blew at 6:30pm on Sunday evening.

I asked Howe if that legend status had sunk in yet, the Magpies boss responded: “No, don't put ourselves in that bracket. I think we'll let other people decide that when we're probably long gone from the football club but I think our job is to give our best every day and that will never change.

“That won't change now, in this moment and we have to represent the club in the right way, which I think these players have done really, really well. They're very professional. I encourage them not to be professional tonight and just not think about tomorrow too much and just be together and enjoy the moment and then we'll start to think of the future after.”

Howe later added: “I think the supporters have to come and really enjoy watching that team play and they've got their heroes in the team and I encourage that.

“And I do think we've got some iconic players who will go down, back to Dom's point, as ‘legends’ of the football club in the future but they've still got to cement that legacy.

“We've got a really talented group of players but we've also got some really great stories in there too, players that have fought against the odds to end up in this position and continue to excel and do well.”