Sandro Tonali facing Newcastle United Premier League ban after Liverpool incident

Sandro Tonali is at risk of a Premier League ban for Newcastle United after being shown his fourth booking of the season against Liverpool.

Tonali was shown a yellow card in the 58th minute of the 3-3 draw with Liverpool at St James’ Park for a foul on Curtis Jones. It means the Italian is just one more yellow card away from a one-match ban.

Premier League rules state that any player shown five bookings in the first 19 games of the Premier League season must serve a one-match ban.

Fabian Schar and Joelinton are also walking a disciplinary tightrope on four bookings each while Dan Burn has served his suspension having picked up his fifth booking at Nottingham Forest last month.

Schar, Joelinton and Tonali must avoid any further bookings in the Premier League until matchday 20 in order to avoid suspension. Having served his ban, Burn must avoid reaching 10 yellow cards inside 32 games or else he will be suspended for two matches.

Should Tonali, Joelinton or Schar be booked against Brentford on Saturday (3pm kick-off), they will miss Newcastle’s following Premier League match against Leicester City at St James’ Park the following week.

Newcastle’s 20th game of the Premier League season is away to Tottenham Hotspur on January 4, 2025 and head coach Eddie Howe has admitted further suspensions in his squad are ‘likely’ to happen before that date.

Elsewhere in Newcastle’s squad, there are also other players at slight risk of a ban should they fail to keep their discipline in check in the upcoming games.

Lewis Hall must avoid another two yellow cards in Newcastle’s next five matches having been booked three times this season while Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Lloyd Kelly and Nick Pope have been booked twice.

Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Callum Wilson all have one yellow card each.

After the 19 game, five booking and one-match ban cut-off point - the threshold changes to 10 bookings, 32 games and a two-match ban. Joelinton was the last Newcastle player to be banned for two matches after accumulating 10 yellow cards during the 2022-23 campaign.

Any player shown 15 bookings over the course of the season is handed a three-match ban but no player has ever been cautioned that many times during a single Premier League campaign.