Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall is hoping to earn his first England cap during the November international break.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall was called up to the England squad for the first time for the Nations League matches against Greece and Republic of Ireland. After limited gametime for the majority of last season with Newcastle, the 20-year-old has been a key player under Eddie Howe so far this campaign and was named as the club’s player of the month for October.

Hall’s man-of-the-match display in Newcastle’s 1-0 win against Arsenal earlier this month saw him tipped for a first England call-up. And now the young defender could make his international debut against Greece on Thursday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think I had a bit of feeling purely because of the lack of out-and-out left-backs that there are in the squad,” Hall said on his England call-up. “There are a few players who can play both sides, left and right, but I was just thinking, 'If I am playing well for my club that is all I can do', and then the decision is in the hands of the manager.

“Obviously I was delighted when he selected me. I am still really young. Every single time I play for England, no matter what age group, I am really grateful. To be in this camp now is something I am grateful for.”

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is set to take charge of England in 2025 following Lee Carsley’s interim period as manager. It was Tuchel who handed Hall his senior debut in a FA Cup third-round win over Chesterfield in 2022.

Hall was just 17 at the time and became Chelsea’s youngest-ever starter in an FA Cup match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following year, Hall joined Newcastle on a loan deal that would later be made permanent for £28million.

Reflecting on his time working with Tuchel at Chelsea, Hall said: "I think I am a completely different player now. I think his thinking was, with me being a midfielder back then, to know I was comfortable on the ball, knowing we would have a lot of possession.

Lewis Hall of Newcastle United is challenged by Axel Disasi of Chelsea during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Newcastle United and Chelsea. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images) | Getty Images

"I am not sure if that means anything now, especially as I feel my game is completely different now to how it was back then.

"He was a good person to me, he gave me my debut and I think without that, it wouldn't have given me the confidence.

"So I'm grateful to him for that but right now I have just got to focus on the manager now, which is Lee Carsley, and I am really enjoying it."