Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has provided an update on his hip injury that forced him off against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Gordon limped off in the closing stages at the City Ground as Newcastle went on to win 3-1. The 23-year-old was declared a ‘doubt’ for for England by Eddie Howe before joining up with the international squad where he was assessed further.

After being spotted in training, Gordon declared himself fit to play in the Nations League matches against Greece on Thursday and Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

Speaking about his fitness ahead of the game in Athens, Gordon said: “I don’t think I have to say, [Newcastle] know how I feel about playing for England and knew my wishes anyway but it was more about coming here and getting assessed to see how I was. If I was fit to play.

“I was and obviously if I’m fit I’m going to play for England.”

Gordon started England’s 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley Stadium last month and is looking for revenge. The Three Lions must win in order to have a chance of finishing top of their Nations League group.

“I think losing any game we’re going to want to have a bit of revenge and prove that we can beat them because we felt that we were in the game at Wembley and we had the players to do it but we obviously never [did],” Gordon added. “We underperformed and didn’t take our chances so it’s a great opportunity for us to do it.”

Anthony Gordon limped off against Nottingham Forest. | Getty Images

Gordon’s quick comeback from the knock picked up at Forest is good news for Newcastle heading into a busy run of fixtures after the international break. The Magpies host West Ham United at St James’ Park on November 25 (8pm kick-off) before travelling to Crystal Palace the following Saturday (3pm kick-off) and hosting Liverpool the Wednesday (7:30pm kick-off) after.

Eddie Howe will be hoping Gordon comes through the international break unscathed along with Newcastle’s two other England representatives, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento. Lewis Miley has also been called up to the Under-21s squad for the first time.

England will come up against Greece and Newcastle goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, who has been limited to just one substitute appearance for the club since his £20million arrival from Nottingham Forest in the summer. The deal took place at the same time Elliot Anderson headed in the opposite direction for £35million.