Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has responded to Harry Kane’s suggestion that players should prioritise playing for England over ‘anything’.

After several withdrawals from the England squad during the November international break, captain Kane said via ITV Sport: "I think England comes before anything - England comes before club.

"England is the most important thing you play as a professional footballer and Gareth [Southgate] was hot on that and he wasn't afraid to make decisions if, you know, that started to drift from certain players.

"Yeah, it's a shame this week obviously. I think it's a tough period of the season, maybe that's been taken advantage of a little bit. I don't really like it if I'm totally honest. I think England comes before anything, any club situation.

"[Gareth] Southgate brought the joy to play for England back. Every camp people were excited to come, every camp people wanted to play for England and that's the most important thing.”

Ahead of the match against Greece, a difficult question was put to Gordon regarding whether he puts playing for England ahead of playing for Newcastle - as Kane suggested he and his teammates should.

The winger has earned seven caps for The Three Lions since his first senior call-up in March 2024.

But Gordon, who fought off a knock to represent England this week, was well-balanced with his response.

“Good question,” he smiled. “I'd say whatever is my current team, whoever I'm playing for right now is what is most important to me because that's what is in front of me and the challenge ahead.

“I think it would be hard to say one but England is a different feeling because you're selected to be in a group that is the best from every team which is a good feeling. But I'd say what is right ahead of me.”

Gordon went on to stress his desire to play for England despite picking up a knock for Newcastle in the 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

"[Newcastle] know how I feel about playing for England and knew my wishes anyway but it was more about coming here and getting assessed to see how I was,” he added. “If I was fit to play. "I was and obviously if I’m fit I’m going to play for England."

After the two England matches, Gordon will return to Newcastle for the Premier League clash against West Ham United on November 25 (8pm kick-off).