‘I know’ - AC Milan star opens up on transfer interest after Newcastle United links

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has opened up on his future at the Serie A club following speculation linking him with a return to the Premier League.

Tomori is into his fifth season at AC Milan following his departure from Chelsea in 2021. Having spent half-a-season on-loan at the Serie A giants during the 2021/22 campaign, Tomori moved to Italy on a permanent basis that summer and has made over 150 appearances during his time at the San Siro.

However, throughout his spell in Italy, the five-cap England international has been strongly-linked with a return to the Premier League with Newcastle United among those linked with an interest in him. Such speculation returned to the headlines in January, with Football Insider reporting that the Magpies had ‘reignited’ their interest in the 27-year-old.

A failed move for Marc Guehi last summer has seen Newcastle linked with a plethora of central defenders with that position set to be strengthened when the summer transfer window opens. Tomori, though, likely doesn’t fit the profile of player the Magpies will target this summer, with a younger option set to be something they look for in the market.

Tomori opens up on AC Milan future

Whilst speculation over Tomori’s future cropped up last month and will likely again this summer, he has recently looked to play down reports of him leaving the San Siro. Speaking ahead of Milan’s Champions League play-off second-leg match against Feyenoord, one that Milan head into 1-0 down, Tomori said: “I’ve always said I feel at home here, and nothing has changed.

“I know there are clubs and people who talk during every transfer window, but I was and still am focused on what I must do, stay here.

“It is an honour and a pleasure to wear this jersey. I never felt the need or desire to leave. As long as they want me, I’ll stay here.”

Newcastle United’s potential central defender ‘shortlist’

If Tomori isn’t a possibility for the Magpies this summer, then Bournemouth may have the answer for them. Both Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi have been linked with moves to St James’ Park in recent times, with Fabrizio Romano and the I reporting on interest from Tyneside in the pair.

Huijsen and Zabarnyi were particularly impressive during Bournemouth’s 4-1 win over the Magpies on Tyneside last month as Alexander Isak, who headed into that game having netted in eight consecutive Premier League matches, was completely shut out by the pair. The Cherries will be very reluctant in seeing either of them leave the club this summer, although a reported release clause in Huijsen’s contract could see them powerless to resist interest in the young Spaniard.

Elsewhere, the Magpies could look to revisit a deal for Guehi if they feel the price is right for the England international. Guehi will enter summer with just one year left on his contract at Selhurst Park and Palace will be keen to avoid the possibility of losing him on a free transfer in 2026.