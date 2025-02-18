Yankuba Minteh impressed for Brighton on Friday night, netting two goals in their 3-0 win over Chelsea.

After Karou Mitoma’s stunning opener put the Seagulls ahead, Minteh’s two strikes either side of the half-time break secured an emphatic win for Brighton to move them back into contention for European qualification. The young Gambian winger has now scored three times in his last four league outings, taking his tally to five for the season.

Minteh’s progress at Brighton has been monitored closely by Newcastle United fans after the club were forced to sell him in the final days of June in order to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. A points deduction was on the cards for the Magpies had they breached those rules.

Selling Minteh to Brighton, along with Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, ensured they would not be penalised for that three-year rolling period - one that ended when June turned to July. The £33m they recouped for Minteh saw the Magpies net a significant profit on the winger after spending around £6m to sign him from Odense Boldklub just a year previous.

Whilst Minteh’s impact on Tyneside will only be remembered on the balance sheets and not for anything done on the pitch, seeing him perform well for a European rival will sting - and Troy Deeney’s latest comments on the winger are a reminder on what could have been, had it not been for PSR.

Troy Deeney’s praise for Minteh

Minteh was named in Deeney’s team of the week following his brace against Chelsea on Friday night. The former Watford man revealed that he was impressed with the winger’s ‘frightening’ attributes.

“He got two goals, was excellent, and was a thorn in the side of Chelsea all day.” Deeney told BBC Sport. “Newcastle obviously didn't want to get rid of him and you can see why. His potential with his pace and power is frightening.”

Man City duo also included

Deeney also named Manchester City duo John Stones and Omar Marmoush in his team of the week following City’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United. Stones dealt with the threats of Alexander Isak superbly on Saturday, whilst Marmoush’s 14-minute hat-trick saw him begin his goalscoring career at the Etihad Stadium in the perfect manner.

“I have said since he joined Man City he would be a good player, and we're starting to see now that he's going to be an exceptional player for Man City. He has what Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva have in terms of their link-up play.

“He is so quick and can glide past people. He can also finish. Three goals in 14 minutes gets you in team of the week.”

Minteh’s expected St James’ Park bow

Minteh did not feature in Brighton’s 1-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park back in October after being sidelined with an injury. Having never kicked a ball in black-and-white during his year at Newcastle United, the 20-year-old, therefore, could make his St James’ Park bow next weekend when Fabian Hurzeler’s side travel to Tyneside for their FA Cup Fifth Round meeting.