Dan Burn has refused to get too disheartened by Newcastle United’s inconsistent form and insisted the Magpies can still enjoy a positive end to the season.

The Magpies defender saw his hopes of helping United into their first FA Cup Final since 1999 dashed by his former club Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday as Danny Welbeck grabbed the decisive goal to give the Seagulls a 2-1 win at St James Park on Sunday. The hunt for domestic silverware remains alive as Burn and his team-mates prepare for their Carabao Cup Final clash with Liverpool later this month - although there is a challenging trip to West Ham United to contend with before their second Wembley visit inside three seasons.

For all of their frustrations over their form, the Magpies remain in a strong position to secure a return to European football after a one-season absence - and Burn is adamant an improved run of results is just around the corner as his side look to continue challenging for a top four place between now and the end of the campaign.

Speaking at Sunday night’s North East Football Writers Awards, the Magpies defender said: “I think we’re still inconsistent at the moment. We’re still yet to put together a real, full performance at the levels we’re capable of. That’s obviously bad, but you can look at it as more of a positive that we’re still in a good position in the league, even though I don’t really think we’ve hit the levels that we know that we can. We’re still in a good position going into the business end of the season.

“As inconsistent as we’ve been this season, we’re still in a good position for what we want to achieve. We’re in the European places, and although the league is so tight, we just need to put another run together like the one we had over Christmas to cement that position in the league. Then we’ve obviously got the final just around the corner too, which is a massive opportunity. As inconsistent as we have been, we know that if we can just get that together and click, we can be a really good team.”

A return to European football, and the Champions League in particular, is high on the Magpies list of priorities for the remainder of what has felt like a challenging season for Burn and his team-mates. After enjoying a taste of what life amongst Europe’s elite can offer with trips to Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan last season, there is a desire at all levels within to experience such glamour once again.

For Burn, seeing some of the biggest start from the continent walking out at St James Park is no new thing after he watched on from the stands as the likes of Alan Shearer, Kieron Dyer and Laurent Robert enjoyed a history-making run in the Champions League during the 2002/03 season. After emerging pointless from games against Dynamo Kiev, Juventus and Feyenoord, Sir Bobby Robson’s United became the first side to progress from the group stage after losing their first three games by collecting nine points from the reverse fixtures.

That set up famous visits to the San Siro, Camp Nou and Bayer Arena in an unique second group stage as Newcastle exited the competition after taking seven points from clashes with Inter, Barcelona and a Bayer Leverkusen that had been beaten by Real Madrid int he previous season’s Champions League Final. Seeing his beloved Magpies going into battle in such esteemed company left a lasting impression on a young Burn as he admitted he fell in love with football during Sir Bobby Robson’s managerial reign.

That is why it felt especially poignant to see the Magpies star land a Personality of the Year award that is adorned with the former Magpies manager’s name at the Football Writers awards. An emotional Burn was recognised for his commitment to the Newcastle United Foundation and his charity work over the last year that included a memorable moment as he celebrated a goal in a home win against Tottenham Hotspur with a special message for United’s deaf supporters.

Newcastle United's 4-1 win over PSG in the Champions League was one of the highlights of the season so far. | Getty Images

Reflecting on his award, Burn said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to get the award. Watching Sir Bobby’s sides was why I fell in love with football, all those Champions League nights. It was amazing going to St James’ Park in those days and hearing the roar of the crowd, that’s all I wanted to do and he was a real part of that dream for me. So, to be given an award that’s in association with him and his Foundation is a massive honour.

“I’ve not had a lot of football awards! It’s nice to be recognised for something away from football. The amount of texts I’ve had from people saying, ‘I didn’t even realise you had a personality’ has been interesting! It’s nice. I’m proud. My mam and wife are here, and they’re very proud as well. It’s just something I’ll be able to look back on with pride.”

