‘I want’ - Bruno Guimaraes makes bold Newcastle United claim that supporters will love
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Brazilian led his team out at Japan’s national stadium for their second game in Tokyo in a game that marked his first appearance in a Newcastle United shirt during pre-season. Guimaraes, like a few of his teammates, was given extra time off after his international commitments this summer, and joined up with the group in Japan slightly later, flying over on his own plane before meeting the team at their hotel.
The 26-year-old has become an increasingly important figure at the club following his move from Lyon in January 2022, culminating in him being given the opportunity to lead the team out on Saturday. Guimaraes also kept a diary throughout his side’s tour to Japan, giving supporters an insight into his daily life and mentality.
And it’s certain that many Newcastle United fans will love what Guimaraes wrote about that experience of leading the team out and his vision for his future at St James’ Park - one that has come into question from afar amid reports of interest from Manchester City. Guimaraes wrote: ‘I want to be a leader in the group and give even more for the club than before, because they've given me so much. I just want the club to be as big as possible, and to help however I can.’
Alongside their fitness building matches during the trip to Japan, the players also had some downtime with Guimaraes, Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak visiting Tokyo Disney.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.