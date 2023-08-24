Newcastle United have enjoyed a rather fruitful transfer window as they look to challenge for another Premier League top four finish this season, and there’s still time to get any lingering deals over the line too.

The Magpies have a little more than a week to finalise some last-minute moves before the summer window slams shut. Any new recruits at this stage will join marquee signings Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes — who both got off to a flying start in their first match by getting on the scoresheet against Aston Villa — as well as Tino Livramento and Yankuba Minteh.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney

Lewis Hall has also joined the club on loan from Chelsea after Eddie Howe made it clear he wanted one more through the door to bulk out his squad depth. This has effectively ended the ongoing links between Newcastle and Kieran Tierney, who is likely headed for a permanent exit from Arsenal this summer.

There has been a back-and-forth between the two parties for some time now, and the Toon have held extensive talks with the defender. But as both Hall and Tierney play in the same position, it seems unlikely Howe would still want to pursue a move there. However, Frank McAvennie believes it could still come to fruition before the window closes next month and he wouldn’t be surprised if it does.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Celtic and West Ham discussed Tierney’s link to Real Sociedad and admitted he believes the left-back is better than that.