Joelinton joined Newcastle United in the summer of 2019 for £40m and was immediately handed the no.9 shirt upon his arrival. Expected to lead the line following Salomon Rondon’s move to China, the Brazilian struggled, scoring just two goals during his debut campaign in the Premier League.

United’s head coach at the time was Steve Bruce and the 62-year-old has recently admitted that whilst he recognised Joelinton was not a ‘natural goalscorer’ he never considered the successes he might have if shifted into a midfield position - one he is currently flourishing in under Eddie Howe.

Speaking on William Hill and Football Accumulator’s No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Bruce said: “When I was in charge I picked Joelinton every week, but I knew from the moment he joined the club that he wasn’t a natural goalscorer.

“As soon as you put the number nine shirt on someone at Newcastle they’ve got a lot to live up to, but when he played in Germany he played on the left-hand side of a front three. I watched him play against Manchester City once and he played on the left.

“When I came into Newcastle, the deal for Joelinton had already been done. The big thing I had to consider was the fact that he had come in as a £40 million player, the biggest signing in years for Newcastle, and he had the number nine shirt, but he wasn’t a natural goalscorer.

“We played him predominantly on the left and I have to be honest in saying that I never thought of playing him in midfield but he’s excelled there. In midfield, the onus isn’t on him to score the goals and if you look at his records from when he was younger he is not a prolific goalscorer, but he’s a brilliant footballer and a great lad with a great attitude.”