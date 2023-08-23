News you can trust since 1849
‘Missed out’ - Steve Bruce makes shock Newcastle United transfer claim about £115m star

Newcastle United transfers: Steve Bruce has revealed that the Magpies were interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo.

By Joe Buck
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read

Former Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has revealed the club were interested in signing Moises Caicedo before he moved to Brighton in 2021. Caicedo joined the Seagulls from Ecuador side Independiente for just £5m - but Bruce has revealed that the midfielder could have been playing his football at St James’ Park.

Speaking to William Hill and Footy Accumulators’ No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Bruce said: “When I was at Newcastle we tried to sign Moises Caicedo for £4.5 million and I remember thinking what a good player he was. The chief scout at Newcastle, Steve Nixon, came and told me that I had to see him play and that he was sensational.

“He ended up choosing Brighton instead of Newcastle and that will go down as one that we missed out on because now he’s gone on to become the British record transfer fee for £115 million, but he is a top, top player.”

After an impressive season for Brighton, Caicedo joined Chelsea for £115m this summer. 

