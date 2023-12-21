Ian Wright insists he has 'no problem' with controversial Newcastle United figure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arsenal legend and Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright has insisted he has 'no problem' with controversial Newcastle United figure Jason Tindall and supports his touchline antics.

The Magpies assistant manager has seen his profile grow this year thanks to social media picking up on his trademark charismatic actions in the dugout and ability to find himself front and centre of photos. Newcastle United fans love the 46-year-old but he has become somewhat of a polarising figure for opposition supporters.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

On Tuesday night Tindall was at the centre of the action once again with the Magpies man reportedly exchanging some strong words with Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino as the London side knocked Newcastle United out of the Carabao Cup. That exchange was brought up on the latest episode of Stick to Football by Jamie Carragher.

Carragher said: “It was funny yesterday I was coming home in the car and listening to the games on the radio and it was the Chelsea vs Newcastle game and the fella said ‘Pochettino is having a right rumble with the Newcastle bench’ and I knew it wasn’t Eddie Howe. It was Jason Tindall!”

Wright, who announced his departure from hit BBC show Match of the Day after this season, was quick to chime in and share his love for Tindall. He said: “Of course it was. Of course, it was. See he’s another one I have no problem with, Jason Tindall. None at all.”

The Newcastle United assistant went viral earlier this year when social media began to latch on to his character and his behaviour was even put to Eddie Howe in a press conference.

Ian Wright loves Jason Tindall's antics (Image: Getty Images)

Howe said: “It’s a funny one. I’ve spent the last half an hour laughing with him about certain things… and certain things he’s been sent. It’s crazy how the internet and social media can create these things.

“I think to understand these things is to go back to where we started, it gives you a little bit of context to the reason he’s in those situations. We started with no money, no facilities, working with a group of players, and it was just the two of us and we did everything together. You name it, we did it.