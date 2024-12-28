Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City need to strengthen in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Citizens have endured a disastrous run of results to close out 2024 with a 1-1 draw against Everton on Boxing Day continuing their poor run, they remain trailing their title rivals by some distance heading into the new year. A combination of key players being out-of-form and injuries, mainly to Ballon D’Or winner Rodri, have been key factors to City’s recent slump.

Rodri’s injury was a particularly big blow for Guardiola and with the Spaniard set to miss the majority of the season, City could turn to the transfer market to replace him in the meantime. Bruno Guimaraes has been one name linked with a potential move to the Etihad Stadium as he continues to shine at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes was named as Newcastle United team captain in the summer, such is his growing influence in the squad he has been a part of for almost three years now. However, despite City refusing to trigger a release clause in summer to sign him, Guimaraes continues to be linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium - with Guardiola’s latest comments suggesting that they will look to strengthen their midfield options in January.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Everton, as posed by Fabrizio Romano on X, Guardiola said: “If we can, we have to add players in January… definitely! We struggled especially at the back, in the middle.

“I think even the players asked ourselves…we are going to add some players?! Please!”.