The former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper was appointed as FUN88’s brand ambassador last year. FUN88 are Newcastle United’s former shirt sponsors and remain official partners with the club despite the club agreeing a £25million-per-season deal with Sela in the summer.

Ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League match against Burnley at St James’ Park, Casillas posted a photo of himself at Grey’s Monument along with the caption: “Visit Newcastle.”

The 2010 World Cup and three-time Champions League winner was visiting St James’ Park as part of his role as FUN88’s brand ambassador, promoting the ‘FUN88 Ultimate Football Experience’ in the executive boxes at Newcastle’s home stadium.

FUN88 had been Newcastle’s main shirt sponsors from 2017 until 2023 but remain the club’s official ‘Asian betting partner’.

In the summer, Newcastle United’s official account posted: “Thank you FUN88 for your incredible support over the last 6 seasons. We look forward to continuing working with you as our Official Asian Betting Partner.”

Casillas has previously expressed his fondness for Newcastle United, naming them as his ‘favourite’ English club.

The 42-year-old is one of the most decorated players in football history having played 725 games for Real Madrid, winning 18 trophies in the process. Casillas also earned 167 caps for Spain, winning the European Championships twice in 2008 and 2012 as well as the 2010 World Cup.