Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has left the door open for a sensational Premier League switch amid reported interest from Newcastle United. The 28-year-old is a free agent in the summer and Juventus face a rebuilding this summer. It has been four years since the Old Lady’s last Serie A title - ending their domestic dominance.

Juve won the league in each of the nine seasons before that but has relinquished their control over Italian football. Rabiot - a World Cup finalist with France just over a year ago - has stepped up in Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba’s absence.

The duo received lengthy bans earlier this season, with the latter serving a four-year suspension after testing positive for testosterone. Fagioli was part of the betting scandal that resulted in Newcastle’s marquee arrival Sandro Tonali being sidelined for 10 months.

With FFP/PSR restrictions squeezing Premier League clubs, Rabiot would be a cost-effective option this summer. Several top-flight outfits - including the Magpies - are reportedly vying for his signature.

Speaking to Tutto Juve, the midfielder has kept his options open - putting the feelers out about a potential Tyneside move. Rabiot said: “I haven’t decided personally on my future. It’s true that last year I stayed at Juventus knowing I wouldn’t play in Europe. It was an important choice for me.

“Next year, we should be playing the Champions League and take part in the Club World Cup. These are things that will be considered, but I really haven’t made a decision on that. I’m waiting to finish the season and then we’ll talk with the club and I’ll see then. For now, I’m trying to stay focused, to come back from my little niggle, to finish well and to prepare for the Euros well.