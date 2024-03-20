Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool have confirmed the appointment of Richard Hughes as the club's new sporting director.

Hughes will leave AFC Bournemouth at the end of the 2023-24 season to become Liverpool's new sporting director. The 44-year-old was loosely linked with a move to Newcastle United as they search for a replacement for Dan Ashworth.

Hughes told the Liverpool club website following confirmation of his appointment: "I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity. Liverpool FC is a unique club and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity.

"People rightly talk about the rich history this organisation can boast, but it is the present and future which really excites me. Jürgen Klopp is leading an outstanding team and squad and alongside that the commitment to young players and their pathway to the first team is also outstanding.

“I am fully aware of the expectations and responsibilities that come with taking this position. It will be my job, working with Michael [Edwards] and leading the football operations team already in place, plus the wider staff at the AXA Training Centre, to make good decisions."

Hughes worked with Eddie Howe as Bournemouth's sporting director and was also managed by Howe during his playing days with The Cherries. But Liverpool have reached an agreement to appoint the former Scotland international.

Newcastle have placed sporting director Ashworth on gardening leave following an approach from Manchester United. Ashworth's contract prevents him from joining another Premier League club until January 2026 but Man United are hoping to reach an agreement with Newcastle to release the sporting director from his contract early.

The Magpies are understood to be holding out for a £21million compensation fee but will not allow Ashworth to join Old Trafford until after the summer 2024 transfer window.

Newcastle are currently searching for Ashworth's successor. The club have appointed Odgers Berndtson to lead the recruitment drive for a new sporting director.