‘Incredible’ - Eddie Howe blown away by Newcastle United star during Chelsea win

Eddie Howe heaped praise onto Joelinton following his side’s Carabao Cup win over Chelsea at St James’ Park.

The Brazilian played in central midfield against Chelsea on Sunday but was shifted onto the left-wing on Wednesday night as Howe opted to make five changes to the side that started at Stamford Bridge. Joe Willock was included in Howe’s starting XI and played on the left of a midfield three alongside Sandro Tonali and Sean Longtsaff.

Willock and Joelinton enjoyed a very good partnership together during the 2022/23 season, one Newcastle United would seal Champions League qualification in, but injuries meant they were unable to exploit that last season. However, the win over Chelsea served as a reminder of what the pair can deliver when on the pitch together and Howe was quick to give a ‘special mention’ to the Brazilian following the win.

“I have to say a special well done to Joelinton today.” Howe said. “His versatility is just incredible, he’s such a bonus for us to be able to play him wide left, wide right, wingback, brilliant performance.”

Joelinton’s performance on the wing gives Howe an almighty headache with games against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest coming up. As it stands, the Magpies have Joelinton, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes as options on that side of the pitch, and Howe admitted to being spoilt for choice.

“It’s a difficult position for me to pick because we have an array of riches on that side with Anthony, Harvey, Joe and Joelinton. When Joelinton and Willock play together they dovetail that position really well. I’m not sure what the final solution for that is other than we have got very good players competing for positions.”