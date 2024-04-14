Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United climbed up to sixth in the Premier League table with a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park.

The comprehensive victory was made that bit more special by Sela’s ‘Unsilence the Crowd’ campaign which saw the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) as Newcastle’s front-of-shirt sponsor for the match on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign, launched by Sela in partnership with the charity, introduced groundbreaking haptic shirts that enabled deaf fans to feel the atmosphere of the crowd. And they did just that with an Alexander Isak brace and goals from Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar seeing Newcastle claim their joint biggest home win of the season at St James’ Park.

The haptic shirts transform the noise of the stadium into real-time touch sensation which was used as The Magpies claimed a comprehensive win.

Following the match, Sela tweeted: “Very proud of our “Unsilence the Crowd” campaign with @NUFC and @RNID.”

And Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi responded: “Incredible day, made all the more special seeing the smiles on these kids faces - experiencing the noise of the stadium through vibrations in their shirts @Sela @premierleague @NUFC @RNID.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win took Newcastle up to sixth in the table with six games remaining in the season. Eddie Howe’s side have picked up 10 points from the last 12 available following the March international break and find themselves on 50 points.