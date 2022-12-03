‘Incredible volley…just tops it’ - Newcastle United fans deliver verdict on Alan Shearer’s best goal with Aston Villa, Everton and Chelsea shouts
Newcastle United fans have delivered their verdict on Alan Shearer’s stunning strike against Everton.
When Ameobi cushioned a header into Shearer’s, Newcastle’s No.9 had just one thought in his mind. A thunderous volley was unleashed into the top corner, sending the Gallowgate into rapture. Shearer’s wonder strike against Everton came just over 20 years ago - but was it his best goal in a Newcastle United shirt?
It isn’t just an iconic Newcastle United goal, but an iconic Premier League strike. Shearer even selected it as one of the Premier League’s best goals in its history - although that remark may have been slightly tongue-in-cheek from the league’s all-time record goalscorer.
This strike was one of many memorable goals Shearer scored in the black-and-white, but where do Newcastle fans rank it among his very best? And which of Shearer’s 206 strikes do they believe are better? Here, we take a look:
In a poll on Twitter, over 85% of fans voted Shearer’s strike against Everton as his best goal for the Magpies, with the majority of those that didn’t think it was his best effort, naming one goal in particular as their personal favourite:
@Venganfitventure: ‘His Goal against Villa, unreal pass followed by an incredible volley against arguably the best keeper in the world’
@seanh92: ‘Shortly followed by the aston villa volley in my view’
@PeterR0bs0n: ‘Personally I think his volley against Villa just tops it’
@Tratinho: ‘I think technique wise the side foot volley over Schmeichel was the better goal.’
@mick1892: ‘I Love Love Love that goal BUT i love the side footed volley against Aston Villa slightly more, the Everton goal was pure Shearer, Distance, Power. The side foot just had that lil bit of finesse that just elevates it that bit above’
@xNUFCx1892: ‘The one against Villa for me. Side-foot volley. Absolute peach of a strike.’
@Dazlasmith: ‘Side foot volley against villa , Rob Lee with a peach of a diagonal ball’
Whilst his strike against Aston Villa received a lot of love from fans, there was also a mention for his turn and shot against Chelsea. @1882ebs: ‘Never been able to pick between this goal and the screamer against Chelsea when he bullied and turned Desailly’