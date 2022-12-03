When Ameobi cushioned a header into Shearer’s, Newcastle’s No.9 had just one thought in his mind. A thunderous volley was unleashed into the top corner, sending the Gallowgate into rapture. Shearer’s wonder strike against Everton came just over 20 years ago - but was it his best goal in a Newcastle United shirt?

Advertisement Hide Ad

It isn’t just an iconic Newcastle United goal, but an iconic Premier League strike. Shearer even selected it as one of the Premier League’s best goals in its history - although that remark may have been slightly tongue-in-cheek from the league’s all-time record goalscorer.

Alan Shearer of Newcastle celebrates after his goal during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Newcastle United and Everton on December 1, 2002. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

This strike was one of many memorable goals Shearer scored in the black-and-white, but where do Newcastle fans rank it among his very best? And which of Shearer’s 206 strikes do they believe are better? Here, we take a look:

In a poll on Twitter, over 85% of fans voted Shearer’s strike against Everton as his best goal for the Magpies, with the majority of those that didn’t think it was his best effort, naming one goal in particular as their personal favourite:

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Venganfitventure: ‘His Goal against Villa, unreal pass followed by an incredible volley against arguably the best keeper in the world’

@seanh92: ‘Shortly followed by the aston villa volley in my view’

Advertisement Hide Ad

@PeterR0bs0n: ‘Personally I think his volley against Villa just tops it’

@Tratinho: ‘I think technique wise the side foot volley over Schmeichel was the better goal.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

@mick1892: ‘I Love Love Love that goal BUT i love the side footed volley against Aston Villa slightly more, the Everton goal was pure Shearer, Distance, Power. The side foot just had that lil bit of finesse that just elevates it that bit above’

@xNUFCx1892: ‘The one against Villa for me. Side-foot volley. Absolute peach of a strike.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Dazlasmith: ‘Side foot volley against villa , Rob Lee with a peach of a diagonal ball’