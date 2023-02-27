Eddie Howe explains Newcastle United decision on Callum Wilson – and Alexander Isak
Eddie Howe’s revealed why he started Callum Wilson ahead of Alexander Isak at Wembley.
Wilson was recalled to Newcastle United’s starting XI for yesterday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United. Isak – who dropped down to the bench – replaced Sean Longstaff at the break in a 2-0 defeat for Howe’s side.
Howe spoke about having “difficult decisions" to make before the game, and United’s head coach was asked for his thinking on his team selection after the game, which was decided by a strike from Casemiro and an own goal from Sven Botman.
“It was a really tough one,” said Howe. “They're two immensely talented players, but I had to pick one. Callum on his last start scored, and played very well against West Ham, so that sort of swayed my decision.
“But Alex today when he came on was electric, I thought he did really well, and he and Callum played well together in that second half.”
Newcastle never recovered from Casemiro’s first-half header.
Reflecting on the game, Howe said: "We played really well between both boxes, we gave everything, but we just didn't get those breaks at both ends.
"We should have defended the free-kick better, and then the second goal’s a killer. We did everything to get back in the game. We had chances, but couldn't take them – and that's why we lost.
"I can't take positives from losing, but I can from the performance. They've been committed – and given everything for the club. I'm sorry we couldn't deliver for the fans.”