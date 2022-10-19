News you can trust since 1849
Injury-hit Eddie Howe opts against Newcastle United changes as Anthony Gordon returns for Everton

Eddie Howe’s named an unchanged side for Everton’s visit to St James’s Park.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Howe – who has lost Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak to injury setbacks – has named the same Newcastle United starting XI for tonight’s game. Joe Willock is again on the bench with Jonjo Shelvey, back from long-term injury.

Shelvey, sideined since July, is still in the “early stages” of his comeback. United’s head coach said: “The key thing is he's training,” said United’s head coach. “We’re continuing to work him very hard, and he's still in the process of the very early stages of coming back. He’d only enter the pitch at the moment in an absolute emergency for us. We're building his load, building his training time, but he's looking really good.”

Meanwhile, former Newcastle target Anthony Gordon returns from suspension for Everton.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson. Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson.

Bruno Guimaraes arrives at St James's Park ahead of the Everton game.
