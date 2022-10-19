Injury-hit Eddie Howe opts against Newcastle United changes as Anthony Gordon returns for Everton

Shelvey, sideined since July, is still in the “early stages” of his comeback. United’s head coach said: “The key thing is he's training,” said United’s head coach. “We’re continuing to work him very hard, and he's still in the process of the very early stages of coming back. He’d only enter the pitch at the moment in an absolute emergency for us. We're building his load, building his training time, but he's looking really good.”