There have been calls from some fans for a change in kit supplier amid concerns about customer service. Eales, United’s chief executive officer, was asked by one supporter on BBC Radio Newcastle if there were plans to change manufacturer.

"They’re our partners for a contractually committed period,” said Eales. “They’re a company that I’m going to visit in a couple of weeks. I want to chat with them and try to be the best partners that we can with them and vice versa.”

Meanwhile, the club, which yesterday appointed Peter Silverstone as chief commercial officer, is set for a new shirt sponsor next season.