Newcastle United plan Castore meeting
Darren Eales plans to meet with Newcastle United kit suppliers Castore.
The club signed a “multi-year deal” with the sportswear company last year before it was bought by a consortium led by Amanda Staveley. Castore, which last week launched a 130-year anniversary shirt, also took over the club's retail operations, which were previously run by then-owner Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct business.
There have been calls from some fans for a change in kit supplier amid concerns about customer service. Eales, United’s chief executive officer, was asked by one supporter on BBC Radio Newcastle if there were plans to change manufacturer.
"They’re our partners for a contractually committed period,” said Eales. “They’re a company that I’m going to visit in a couple of weeks. I want to chat with them and try to be the best partners that we can with them and vice versa.”
Meanwhile, the club, which yesterday appointed Peter Silverstone as chief commercial officer, is set for a new shirt sponsor next season.