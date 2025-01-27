Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s hopes of signing Besiktas striker Semih Kiliscoy have been dealt a blow.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have been linked with the teenager amid Miguel Almiron’s expected departure to join Atlanta United. The Paraguayan is expected to rejoin his former club after six years on Tyneside in a deal that could net Newcastle around £10m.

Those funds could then allow the Magpies to reinvest into the first-team and strengthen the options available to Eddie Howe. Moreover, Almiron’s sale would also leave a gap in the squad that needs replacing, especially with Harvey Barnes still sidelined after picking up a thigh injury earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiliscoy has been mentioned as a potential target for Newcastle United should they look to replace Almiron this month. The 19-year-old is a regular for Besiktas and has scored in the Europa League this season.

Having come through the ranks at the Turkish giants, Kilicsoy made his senior debut for the club back in February 2023, playing half-an-hour of their 0-0 draw with Antalyaspor as a striker. He would go on to make four further appearances that season before becoming a regular in the first-team during the 2023/24 season.

That campaign was a very fruitful one for Kilicsoy as he scored 11 times and assisted a further three goals in just 23 appearances in the league - averaging more than a goal contribution every other game. He has also been capped four times by the Turkish national team - despite only turning 19 back in August.

A move for Kiliscoy could cost around £16m this month - a fee that Newcastle United and Aston Villa, who have also been linked with a move, are willing to pay for the teenager - according to reports from Turkey. However, recent comments from Besiktas boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has poured cold water over a potential departure for the forward this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As picked up by Asist Analiz, an injury to Ciro Immobile may mean Besiktas are reluctant to sanction the sale of Kiliscoy this month. “Semih is a top level centre forward.” Solskjaer said. “Ciro [Immobile] was injured before Christmas, we have to be careful.”

The Magpies are yet to sign anyone this month as the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules continue to put constraints on the amount of money they are able to spend on new players. Whilst funds are expected to be available in the summer once their 2022 summer transfer window is taken off the PSR calculations, the Magpies will still need to be wary of PSR and the risks associated with breaching those rules.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, also sailed close to the wind in regards to PSR last summer and saw Douglas Luiz join Juventus in a deal that helped them avoid a points deduction. The sale of Jaden Philogene to Ipswich Town this month has freed up some funds for them, £25m of which have already been spent on Borussia Dortmund striker Donyell Malen. Villa currently sit three places and four points behind the Magpies in the Premier League table.