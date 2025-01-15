Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vakhtang Salia’s agent has taken to social media following the teenage forward’s visit to Newcastle United.

Salia visited Newcastle’s training ground at St James’ Park over the weekend, meeting head coach Eddie Howe, sporting director Paul Mitchell and loan manager Shola Ameobi among other club staff and players. The 17-year-old has an agreement in place that will see him join Newcastle from Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 in August.

The young Georgian was a sought-after player with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United credited with an interest before Newcastle swooped in to agree a deal.

Following the visit to Tyneside, Salia’s agent, Levan Seturidze, took to social media to share photos of the youngster holding up a Newcastle shirt and shaking hands with Howe.

“Vakho has finished his first visit in Newcastle United,” Seturidze wrote. “Such hospitality and transparency from the club is truly inspirational.

“We wish a good luck to @vakho7_ with @nufc once he will join the club in the near future.”

Salia’s agent was instrumental in agreeing the deal with Newcastle, highlighting the club’s former Georgian players as a selling point. Temur Ketsbaia made over 100 appearances for the club between 1997 and 2000 while Zurab Khizanishvili made seven Championship for The Magpies while on loan from Blackburn Rovers during the 2009-10 season

“My father and my agent convinced me that two Georgians played here,” Salia told NUFC TV when asked about why he decided to join the club. “The club has a big history.

“The first time I heard it [Newcastle were interested] I could not believe it. It was big news for me. It’s my dream to play [at St James’ Park] and I think it’s everyone’s dream to play there.”

Salia will likely be loaned out for the 2025-26 season shortly after his transfer to Newcastle becomes official in the summer. Despite being only 17, the forward already has plenty of first team experience with Dinamo Tbilisi having made 28 league appearances for the club, scoring six goals.

“It’s a big challenge for me and I have motivation to play outside of Georgia,” he added. “I think it’s a move every professional player has to make to follow their dreams.

“I have to work more to come here. To go in Europe after Georgia is very difficult, I will have to exercise and work more.”