Interest in Manchester City star assessed with Newcastle United, Leeds United and Arsenal all linked

Despite a much-improved back-line at the end of last season, the Magpies are looking to strengthen once again this summer and have already added Matt Targett to the side on a permanent basis.

Lille’s Sven Botman has been linked with a move ever since United’s failure to land him in the January window.

Others like Diego Carlos, before he sealed a move to Aston Villa and Nathan Ake have also been linked with a move to Tyneside this summer as Howe looks to add depth to his defence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oleksandr Zinchenko in action against Newcastle United (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s no surprise that, given Ake’s history with the Newcastle boss, with the pair working together at Bournemouth and the fact the Dutchman looks like he may be allowed to leave Manchester City, that these links have arisen.

However, could it be one of Ake’s team mates that makes the switch instead?

Along with Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko may also be allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer and Newcastle are one of a clutch of Premier League teams tipped to make a move for the Ukrainian.

According to Betfair, Everton have been made favourites for his signature at 6/4 with Arsenal 7/2 shots to sign the 25-year-old.

Newcastle have been given odds of 12/1 to land Zinchenko with his ability to play at full-back, on the wing or in a more central-midfield role a great asset for any club.