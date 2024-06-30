Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland favourite Jermain Defoe believes Anthony Gordon could make a difference for England against Slovakia this evening.

England will take on Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen for a spot in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. The Three Lions will begin the game as favourites against a Slovakian side that finished 3rd in Group E behind Romania and Belgium.

However, despite topping their group, Gareth Southgate’s side have failed to impress so far in Germany and will be wary of a substandard performance at the Veltins-Arena against opponents that have already beaten Belgium thus far in the tournament. England scored just two goals in their three group games and disappointed in a goalless draw against Slovenia on Tuesday night.

On an evening of few highlights, the introductions of Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon did issue in a few bright moments for England and Defoe believes they should be in Southgate’s mind for this evening’s game: “People have spoken about a lack of movement, that the team is not dynamic enough, but I think there has to be an identity,” he said. “We are too good of a team, if you look at the players that we have, especially in the forward areas.

“Yes we have qualified, but it was a performance more than anything else everyone was looking for. It is difficult when you play against these teams who sit back. You have to move the ball quickly and when you do create the chances then you have to take them.

“I think Mainoo will come into the team (for the next game). He is someone who passes forward. I also felt Cole Palmer made a difference. How he has played with the season he had at Chelsea, he is someone that can just create something out of nothing.