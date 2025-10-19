International team mate wants moves for Newcastle United and Spurs stars

A Brazil international has joked he wants Newcastle United and Spurs players to join him at club level.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United welcomed several players back from international duty ahead of Saturday’s defeat at Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

It was a largely successful international break for a number of Magpies stars as Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon helped England secure a place at next summer’s World Cup finals and Sandro Tonali will hope he is making the trip to North America next summer with Italy guaranteed a play-off spot at least. Nick Woltemade will aim to guide Germany into the finals after scoring his first goal at senior international level in their win against Northern Ireland and Malick Thiaw will hope to join him by building on an impressive start to life at St James Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Magpies that have already helped their country land a place in next summer’s finals are Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes and their side are certain to be one of the favourites to lift the World Cup. However, the latter could have other matters on his mind if one of his international team-mates gets his wish after Brazil full-back Paulo Henrique suggested he would like Guimaraes and Spurs star Richarlison to join him at club level by securing moves to Vasco da Gama.

Speaking to Globo Esporto during the international break, the Vasco da Gama full-back said: “The group welcomed me really well. There were some guys I already knew, who I’d played against in Rio. And there’s also Bruno Guimarães and Richarlison, who are Vasco fans. I’m trying to take both of them to Vasco!”

What has Bruno Guimaraes said about his Newcastle United future?

William Osula of Newcastle United celebrates with Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn after scoring the second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

Speaking during the first week of the current season, the Magpies captain dropped a hint over his aims at club and international level as he said: “The World Cup is the main focus for me. I want to arrive very well. I want to be well at my club so that I can get called up. So this season at Newcastle, as I said, has everything to be my best. I want to play my free, light and loose soccer. So that I can be able to perform. So that I can be the best version of Bruno possible. But I’m really excited for this season.”

“When I arrived here, we were fighting not to get relegated. And now we’re playing another Champions League, after winning a title after 70 years. I think we’re on a great path. To be very honest with you, things have turned out better than I expected. This season we are coming to try to consolidate, to try to win titles again, to seek a place in the Champions League again, to have a decent Champions League and do well.”

Your next Newcastle United read: ‘Little Magpie’ set for St James’ Park visit in huge Newcastle United Champions League clash