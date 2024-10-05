Is Everton v Newcastle United on TV? How to watch, streaming details plus injury news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United travel to face Everton later today as they look to enter the international break in style.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies held Manchester City to a point at St James’ Park last weekend in a much improved performance than they put in during their 3-1 defeat against Fulham a week prior. Howe’s side were also able to overcome AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup in midweek to secure safe passage into Round Four.

This weekend sees them face an Everton side that secured their first Premier League win of the season last weekend. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Everton at Goodison Park:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Everton v Newcastle United?

The Premier League clash between Everton and Newcastle United kicks off at 5:30pm at Goodison Park. Craig Pawson will referee the match with Chris Kavanagh on VAR duty.

Is Everton v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, Newcastle United’s trip to face Everton will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League begins at 5pm.

Can the game be streamed online?

A Now TV sports day pass can be purchased for £14.99 that will give you access to Newcastle’s clash with Everton as well as the Championship clash between Burnley and Preston.

How else can the game be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at Goodison Park online and on our social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury and team news?

Newcastle United will be without Alexander Isak for their clash against EVerton. Isak suffered a broken toe during their win over Wolves and missed last weekend’s draw with Manchester City and the win over AFC Wimbledon in midweek.

Callum Wilson and Lewis Miley remain sidelined after picking up injuries during pre-season. Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are still recovering from ACL injuries and will miss the next few months of action.