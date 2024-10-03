Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sean Dyche has confirmed that three players will certainly miss the game with Newcastle United on Saturday, with one defender a major doubt to feature against the Magpies.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Dyche’s side earned their first Premier League win of the season last weekend as they defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 at Goodison Park. They go in search of back-to-back wins for the first time since April when they host Newcastle United on Saturday evening - but they will have to do that without a trio of injured players.

Everton will welcome the Magpies without the services of Youssef Chermiti, Armando Broja and Seamus Coleman who all remain sidelined. Chermiti and Broja are yet to feature for the Toffees this season, with the latter still waiting to make his debut for the club following his deadline day move from Chelsea.

Coleman, meanwhile, was injured on international duty last month and could be back in action after this international period, but Dyche has admitted he won’t feature this weekend. Speaking about the trio, plus Nathan Patterson who has been absent since April with a hamstring injury, Dyche said: “They’re a bit longer them two [Chermiti and Broja]. Coleman is a bit longer as well, not too much longer, we’ll be hopeful that over this international break he gets closer.”

“Patto is more common sense. He’s out training all the time, but he needs a game programme after being out for around six months. A bit of a longer-term situation but he’s making good progress, training regularly and so far, so good.”

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will make the trip to Merseyside without the services of Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles who all remain sidelined with injury. Alexander Isak is almost certainly set to join them in missing the game after suffering a broken toe against Wolves, not featuring in their previous two outings and after being omitted from the Sweden squad for their upcoming international matches.

Eddie Howe will provide an update on Isak and all of Newcastle United’s injury issues when he speaks to the media on Friday morning ahead of the clash against the Toffees.