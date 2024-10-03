Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harvey Barnes has been nominated for two Premier League awards after a brilliant month for Newcastle United - with Nick Pope also receiving a nomination.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Barnes netted three times for the Magpies during September and has been nominated by the Premier League for their Player of the Month award. Barnes’ three strikes, against Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves and Fulham, and a solid performance against Manchester City, helped the Magpies earn seven points.

The former Leicester City man has never won the Premier League Player of the Month award and will face stiff competition to secure his first honour. Barnes has been nominated alongside Liverpool duo Luis Diaz and Ryan Gravenberch as well as Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, Fulham’s Raul Jimenez, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Everton’s Dwight McNeil.

Supporters can vote for him to win the award via the Premier League website until noon on Monday 7 October. Votes from fans will be combined with those from a panel of football experts to determine the winner.

Barnes’ recognition doesn’t stop there, however, as he has also received a nomination for Premier League Goal of the Month. Unsurprisingly, he has received his nomination for his stunning strike at Molineux against Wolves - one that secured Eddie Howe’s side all three points.

John Duran, Bryan Mbeumo, Darwin Nunez, Riccardo Calafiori, James Justin, Palmer and McNeil have also been nominated for the award. Like Barnes, the latter two of those have received two nominations for their contributions in September.

Again, supporters can vote for Barnes to win this award on the Premier League website with the fan vote being combined with those of an expert panel to determine the winner. If victorious, this would mark Barnes’ second Goal of the Month award after receiving one for a strike against Sheffield United for Leicester City back in August 2019.

The last Newcastle United player to receive the Goal of the Month award was Miguel Almiron. That came back in October 2022 for his outrageous volley against Fulham in a month that also saw Almiron named as Premier League Player of the Month.

Nick Pope has also received a nomination for Save of the Month for his brilliant stop to deny Matheus Cunha a late equaliser in their win over Wolves. Pope was the very first winner of this award in August 2022 following a brilliant save against Brighton and Hove Albion and is among a group of three, alongside Aaron Ramsdale and Jordan Pickford, to win the award on more than one occasion.

Pope’s other win came in January 2023 with a stop to deny Crystal Palace a winner in a goalless draw at Selhurst Park. Pope will face competition from Ipswich Town’s Arijanet Muric, Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario, Manchester United’s Andre Onana, Leicester City’s Mads Hermansen and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez for the award.

Voting for the Premier League Save of the Month is open now and will close at noon on Monday 7 October. Fans can vote for Pope to become the first ever three-time winner of the award on the Premier League website.