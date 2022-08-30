Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side earned a creditable draw at Molineux on Sunday, but now face a daunting task against Liverpool, fresh on the back of their 9-0 thumping of Bournemouth at the weekend.

Before that game, Jurgen Klopp’s side were winless in their opening three matches after a slow start to the campaign.

Newcastle have a terrible record at Anfield in the Premier League with their only win coming in the first Premier League match between the sides at Anfield back in April 1994.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United:

When is Liverpool v Newcastle United?

The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Newcastle United takes place on Wednesday, August 30. Kick-off at Anfield is at 8pm.

Newcastle United face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Is Liverpool v Newcastle United on TV?

BT Sport will broadcast the game in the UK. Coverage on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate starts at 7pm.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have live radio commentary of the game between Liverpool and Newcastle.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from proceedings at Anfield courtesy of Miles Starforth and Dominic Scurr.

What’s the latest team news?

Eddie Howe has an injury crisis to deal with at the minute with a few of his key players doubtful for the game with Liverpool.

Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth will certainly miss out whilst Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin all have hamstring injuries which could keep them out of the game with Klopp’s side.

Alexander Isak may be able to feature, but will need to wait on his international clearance coming through in-order to be eligible to play. The Magpies have until 75-minutes before kick-off to receive this in-order for the Sweden international to be able to make his debut.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be without the suspended Darwin Nunez.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Liverpool win: 1/4

Draw: 19/4

Newcastle United win: 19/2